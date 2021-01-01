Deepika Padukone deletes all posts from Instagram and Twitter ahead of the New Year

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone took everyone by surprise on the eve of New Year when she clean sweeped all the posts on her Instagram and Twitter handle. With over 52 million followers on Instagram and over 27 million on twitter, the actress is an avid social media user and would often give fans a glimpse into her life.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently holidaying in Ranthambore. The duo headed out of the city to ring in the New Year and they were also seen spending time with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor who are also in Ranthambore.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone comment on Anushka Sharma’s picture from her maternity shoot
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply