2021 with Radhe Shyam: Prabhas shares the new poster of the film and wishes all a Happy New Year

Radheshyam has been one of the most awaited and anticipated film ever since its first announcement. Fans are waiting with baited breath to see the Pan-India star Prabhas romance the beautiful Pooja Hegde in the film.

The film's posters have created history in being the most viewed in a short span of time. Prabhas' fans globally are raving about the star playing a romantic role after a long wait. The poster looks jaw-droppingly and aesthetically lovable. The retro look donned by Prabhas works its charm and stating the obvious, will sweep the ground away from his fan's feet. The anticipation around Radheshyam has surpassed all meters and the poster now marking a great start to the new year also hints for a romance, fun, drama filled year of Radheshyam for the audiences.

Radheshyam is a period romantic – drama and it is after very long that 'darling' Prabhas will be seen in this genre. All set to making 2021 a year of Radheshyam, the chemistry between the heart throb Prabhas and ever-smiling Pooja Hegde will sizzle on screen and the everlasting effect is going to be unforgettable.

'Radheshyam' will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

