Akshay Kumar brings in the New Year by chanting the Gayatri Mantra as he witnesses the first sunrise of 2021; shares video

It is a well known fact that Akshay Kumar is a morning person and likes to start his day as early as possible. The New Year morning was no different, except this time he recorded a video of the rising sun and shared it on social media.

For those who missed the first sunrise of 2021, Akshay Kumar has definitely got your back. The Bell Bottom actor shared a 20-second video to give a glimpse of the rising sun. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Here’s the first sunrise of 2021, in case you missed it 🙂 Praying for everyone’s success and happiness, wishing for a great year ahead! Happy New Year everyone". Akshay is also heard chanting the Gayatri Mantra as he witnesses the first sunrise.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture with Akshay Kumar on her Instagram handle, probably clicked during their New Year celebrations, to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was shooting in Delhi till recently for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The actor will also be seen in Bell Bottom, and Prithviraj.

