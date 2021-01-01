“I got offers 10 years back and I still get offers”- Sonu Sood on joining politics

With the announcement of the nationwide lockdown in India, several people, especially migrants, were rendered jobless and were on the roads walking towards their hometown. During this time of distress, Sonu Sood took it on him to help as many people as possible. It has been several months since the lockdown was announced and the actor still continues to help the common man with whatever problems they have. From medical expenses to employment to funding education, the actor has done it all in the past few months. Amidst this, several times questions of the actor joining politics has been raised. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Sood spoke about his political ambition.

It’s not new for actors to join active politics. In the past, several A-list actors have entered politics and have been successful as well. So, when we asked Sonu Sood if he would like to be a part of politics, the actor said, “As an actor, I still have a long way to go. The dreams with which I came, those are yet incomplete. I feel it's necessary to fulfil that first. There is no particular time to enter into politics, there is no fixed period for it. Can join after 5 years or 10 years. I got offers 10 years back, I still get offers. But, I am not interested.”

“I think I should do things which I am an expert at and can do justice. If I am given a responsible position and I am unable to go to villages and towns to help people then what is the point. So, when I can become a part of them and live with them and serve them, then I will think about it. For now, as an actor there is a lot that needs to be done, a lot has to be achieved, there is time for the rest,” he added.

