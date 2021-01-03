Saloni Gaur’s impeccable impression of Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1 leaves netizens in splits; watch

Saloni Gaur took the social media world by storm in 2020 with her videos where she makes hilarious remarks about current topics. She became popular with her character Nazma Aapi who gives her two bits on every current issue. Later, Saloni also aced the impression of actor Kangana Ranaut.

On Saturday, Saloni posted a video where she imitated Varun Dhawan's character from the recently released film Coolie No. 1. Varun plays the role of a Coolie in the film who hides his identity to marry a rich man's daughter with whom he has fallen in love.

Saloni posted a small clip showing how she saw Varun in the film. Netizens could not stop laughing at the spot on impression by the comedian. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Varun Dhawan throughout Coolie No.1".

Varun Dhawan through out Coolie No.1 pic.twitter.com/sLIii6309s

— Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) January 2, 2021

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the the 1995 film of the same name. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Javed Jaffrey.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan reveals that three big celebrities warned him before working with Sara Ali Khan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results