Kanye West: Bad Start For 2O21

The holidays were not quite what Kanye West was hoping for. He’s been missing in action since the November election and surprised fans on Christmas day by suddenly releasing new music. Gospel music. It’s a five song 12 minute EP for streaming called Emmanuel, performed by his Sunday Services choir. According to Showbiz 411’s Roger Friedman, it’s been basically IGNORED. What’s more, some of the Sunday Services singers are suing him for payment. Was it the timing or is Kanye wearing out his welcome? His wife Kim has not featured him in any of the family holiday photos on social media – and he wasn’t seen in Aspen with them. Maybe losing the election and a flop record are more than his ego can handle…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results