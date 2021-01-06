Parineeti Chopra learns how to eat sugarcane from her father in this video 

Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying some downtime with her family. The actress is in Ambala, Haryana. Today, she shared an adorable video with her father, Pawan Chopra, who was teaching her how to eat sugarcane.
On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl In The Train remake and the biopic of badminton champion Saina Nehwal.
