Pregnant Anushka Sharma is desperate for a nap in latest commercial

Actress Anushka Sharma who will be welcoming her first baby with cricketer husband Virat Kohli has appeared in a new advertisement. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the commercial.

The video shows a pregnant Anushka relaxing on a couch, desperate for a nap. She shows unwillingness to step out for some bank related work but later realises she can do it on her phone itself. After getting her work done, she relaxes on the couch and cradles her belly.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka has been regularly sharing pictures during her pregnancy. The couple had first announced it through social media in August. Earlier, this week, the Zero actor shared a boomerang video of herself working out in a gym.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. She produced the streaming hits Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. The actress will resume work in May.

ALSO READ: Inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s New Year celebration with Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results