Bhumi Pednekar is searching for ‘Young Earth Champions’ across India

Being indoors has made us realize just how energizing it is to be outdoors and has given us another reason to be a lot more compassionate towards our planet. Last year also made us take notice of the sweeping environmental crisis, pushing us to work towards building a better tomorrow for the next generation. There is a dire need to elevate the voices of the youth and drive them towards positive call for action as their small steps today can make a big difference in the future.

Adhering to this, Bollywood star and Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar is partnering with Sony BBC Earth in launching ‘Young Earth Champions’, a nation-wide contest for all climate-conscious students.

Backed with an intent to inspire kids to be catalysts for conservation early on, the contest will be open for 5th to 9th standard kids across India, who have to send in entries for the most innovative ideas that will make our cities and communities more sustainable. Bhumi Pednekar along with an expert will judge this initiative and select one lucky ‘Young Earth Champion’ who will be featured on the channel. Not only that, the top 10 winners will get to virtually interact with Bhumi Pednekar and have an invigorating conversation on doing our bit in preserving the Earth and co-existing with it.

Bhumi Pednekar, who has become the face of climate advocacy in India, says, “I think the entire human race needs to wake up to the fact that we need nature more than it needs us. And that’s reason enough why we must strive to protect it. While this is not a one’s man job, every small step towards a sustainable future counts. Hence, I have associated with Sony BBC Earth for ‘Young Earth Champions’ where we are giving the children of India a platform to lead by example and bring about a change. I urge the youth of India, who have an eco-conscious mind and the heart of a Climate Warrior, to come forth with their innovative ideas for a more sustainable environment”.

