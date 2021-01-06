Aditi Rao Hydari joins hands with ‘Cancelled Plans’ founder Mallika Reddy to design a small limited edition sustainable

Aditi Rao Hydari has always won us over with her creative versatility. An actor who is loved across languages and industries, for her work, her choices, singing dancing and for her effortless style.
During the lockdown, Aditi collaborated with Mallika to design a very special limited edition collection for Cancelled Plans amplifying the brand’s ethos of sustainability. Cancelled plans was founded and launched at the London Design Festival in conjunction with London Fashion Week in September 2019 and celebrates the use of recycled and rejected materials otherwise deemed as waste.
Talking about her collaboration, Aditi says, “The idea to collaborate started with my first present from Cancelled Plans during the lockdown. It was a sweatshirt sent to me by Mallika which I wore non-stop (and then bought more). I love what the brand stands for and the world it is trying to build. To me it was simple, comfort and fun rooted in responsibility, and so I started by sharing Cancelled Plans with my friends. Mallika and I customised unique sweatshirts for them and this led us to think why not create a tiny line together since I enjoyed this process so much."
