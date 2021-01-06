Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Have Shia Labeouf To Thank For Their Budding Romance

Thanks to Shia LaBeouf, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are enjoying the beginning of a new romance (and we love it!) Shia is inadvertently responsible because he was cast as the male lead in Olivia’s new thriller Don’t Worry Darling (she’s directing and costarring) but he got into some trouble with past girlfriends charging him with awful behavior. Olivia has no time for THAT kind of guy, and she promptly fired Shia and offered the role to Harry. She was DELIGHTED when he said yes. She felt Harry was perfect for the stylized role (film takes place in the 1950’s) and has declared him “a modern confident male who is devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity.” Sounds like the exact opposite of Shia LaBeouf. Anyway, the newly single Olivia got her leading man AND a new boyfriend, so 2021 is looking mighty fine!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA Olivia and Harry on the set in November- note his 1950’s haircut

