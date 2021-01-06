Long Before Kim Basinger Met Prince

It was a nice surprise when Ireland Baldwin posted this undated photo of her mother Kim Basinger on social media. She looks like a teenager and was already an amazing beauty. We remember seeing Kim up close and personal when she arrived at the 1990 Academy Awards – at the time she was quietly dating Prince (can you believe it?) and she wore a dress supposedly designed by him. It was an asymmetrical white satin ball gown with half a long sleeve jacket on one side and strapless on the other. The single sleeve had Prince symbols down the side. Her hair was also all pushed over to one side. A strange look for Kim, but it was a strange time in her life…

PHOTO: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results