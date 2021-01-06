Mischa Barton: Her Own Worst Enemy?

Apparently Mischa Barton, 34, was the LAST to know when she was fired from the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings. When the rumor leaked out that Mischa would not be returning to the series, she vehemently denied it, and was embarrassed when it turned out to be TRUE. (Her character’s story line was described as too boring) Around that time she broke up with her boyfriend of 3 years, Australian model James Abercrombie, claiming she “needed to concentrate on her career.” Weeks later she had a NEW boyfriend, photographer Gian Marco Flamini, above. Along came Covid and at least she had someone to isolate with. So much for focusing on her career. Mischa has always had more luck getting boyfriends than acting jobs.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA Mischa barton and Gian Marco in Los Feliz

