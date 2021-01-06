Disha Patani to play Jackie Shroff’s sister in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai?

The cast of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff wrapped up the film in October 2020. As the makers are awaiting the release of the film, it's been learnt that Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani are set to play siblings in the film.

According to a sources, "Disha and Jackie have worked together before in Bharat but didn't have scenes with each other but it is totally different this time. Disha will play the role of Jackie dada's sister and the pair have quite a few scenes together. Jackie is an elder brother playing a quirky cop and Disha is the younger sister."

Disha and Jackie coming together for a few scenes may surely excite the fans after missing out the last time in Bharat. Jackie, other than being Disha's elder brother, dons the role of a senior inspector with a quirky side. He shares a love-hate relationship with his subordinates.

A source earlier toldabout the massive deal that Salman Khan has cracked with Zee Studios. The source revealed, “Salman has sold the satellite, theatrical (India + Overseas), digital and music rights of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai to Zee Studios for Rs. 230 crores, which is the biggest deal in Covid times. They have been discussing the possibility of collaboration all through the lockdown and the deal was finally cracked early in December. It’s a reasonable deal that has led to a table profit for Salman whereas Zee, too, doesn’t have much risk involved given that Salman’s films command a great return value in terms of digital and satellite viewing side by side music streaming on various platforms.”

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is set to release later this year.

