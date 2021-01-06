Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat starrer Haathi Mere Saathi gets a release date

Rana Daggubati has announced a new release date for his upcoming multi-lingual film. The film which is called Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi will be released in Tamil as Kaadan and as Aranya in Telugu. Haathi Mere Saathi also stars Pulkit Samrat.
Rana Daggubati who plays the lead in all three languages took to his social media handle to announce the new release date of the film. "Welcoming the new year and the new normal, we are excited to bring #HaathiMereSaathi, #Aranya, and #Kaadan on 26th March, in a theatre near you!," he tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.
Welcoming the new year and the new normal, we are excited to bring #HaathiMereSaathi, #Aranya, and #Kaadan on 26th March, in a theatre near you! #PrabuSolomon @PulkitSamrat @TheVishnuVishal @zyhssn @ShriyaP @ErosSTX @ErosMotionPics @ErosNow
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) January 6, 2021
Earlier, in October last year, Rana had announced that the film will be released on Makar Sankranti 2021. However, the release has been further delayed and will hit the theaters on March 26, 2021. The film was initially supposed to release in April, 2020.
