Thugs of Hindostan actor Saqib Ayub on board for Vijay Sethupathi-Shahid Kapoor’s web series

Actor Saqib Ayub was last seen in film Thugs of Hindostan and web series like She on Netflix and Hotstar's Hundred and currently seen in MX Player’s ongoing web series ‘The Missing Stone’. Now he gets roped in for Vijay Sethupathi-Shahid Kapoor's web series directed by Raj and DK of Stree fame.
According to the sources, Saqib Ayub will be seen in a very pivotal role and will start shooting from January. The web series is an action-oriented story. Touted to be a thriller drama, the shooting of this web series is also said take place in Goa where several beach sequences will also be filmed.
Saqib has been receiving praises for 'The Missing Stone' and is been appreciated for his impactful role in the show.
ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s web series gets a title
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply