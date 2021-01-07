Supriya Pathak plays Taapsee Pannu’s mother in Rashmi Rocket, first look unveiled

Rashmi Rocket has been under work for quite some time now. Taapsee has also given quite a few glimpses of her character preparation and BTS videos which show how dedicatedly she has worked for her next. However, the latest thing we have to look forward to is Supriya Pathak's first look from the film. On the occasion of her birthday, her look has been revealed.

The photo shows Supriya in a black saree, sitting with a huge smile on her face she is massaging her onscreen daughter Taapsee's head. Both of them can be seen smiling. The caption accompanying the photo reads, "Maa ke haath = BEST champi ever!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RSVP Movies (@rsvpmovies)

Supriya Pathak plays the role of Taapsee's character Rashmi's mother. The mother-daughter duo shares a good equation as the first look at their picture suggests.

Taapsee Pannu starrer is a sports drama and will be directed by Akarsh Khurana. The shooting for the film began recently and the movie is currently being shot in Ranchi.

Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli also join Taapsee in the movie as co-stars. The movie is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon. The film is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya is slated to release in 2021.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu to film final schedule of Rashmi Rocket in Gujarat

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results