2020Recap: The numbers which made headlines in 2020 – Part 3

Last week we commenced a recap of 2020 that takes a look at the year that was in terms of numbers that made headlines. Continuing with the same, here is yet another set of figures that made it past the clutter.

Actors are always remoulding themselves to fit roles or character; in this case it was Sharad Malhotra who lost 10 Kgs for his role in Naagin 5.

With the advent of OTT and other platforms to view content the concept of filmmaking has changed. Taking this into his stride filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah announced that he would be developing an anthology of 12 short films under his banner Sunshine Productions.

Natural calamities often leave an aftermath of destruction, and the same was the case with the Kidrapur village that was devastated by floods. However, Salman Khan stepped in to offer relief by constructing 70 houses for those affected by the waters.

Rs. 250 cr is the amount that Salman Khan apparently charged to host season 14 of the popular show Bigg Boss.

Mahesh Manjrekar made headlines when he claimed to have received an extortion call. Interestingly, the extortionists demanded a sum of Rs. 35 cr from the actor filmmaker.

The Sushant Singh Rajput case opened up the actor’s live to massive scrutiny by the median that delved into almost every aspect. An interesting point that caught headlines this year was the fact that Sushant and Ankita Lokhande had apparently not spoken to each other for 4 years.

Another point that made headlines was when Rhea Chakraborty claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had not spoken to his father in the past 5 years.

50, the age at which Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat passed away in 2020.

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in 2020, following this the actor underwent treatment and has since claimed that he has been healed. Telemarketers are a nuisance, however Kunal Khemmu made an interesting revelation, that he had indulged one such call for 24 minutes!

Rs. 300 cr is said to be the rumoured budget of the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

Atul Kulkarni claimed that he had written the script of the Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha back in 2010.

Rs. 15 cr is the amount that Rhea Chakraborty allegedly stole from Sushant Singh Rajput’s account.

Another death in 2020 was that of the AndhaDhun action director Parvez Khan, who passed away at 55.

Ali Abbas Zafar made headlines for singing a 3 film deal with the streaming giant Netflix.

