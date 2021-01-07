Deepika Padukone thanks Hrithik Roshan for birthday wishes; says ‘another big celebration coming up in a couple of days’

Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone celebrated her 35th birthday with a small party at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai. The actress received tonnes of wishes from all quarters. Hrithik Roshan penned a very sweet message while wishing the Padmaavat actress on her birthday which was on January 5th.
He tweeted, “Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always ????."
Thank You so much HR!❤️
Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days…!????????????@iHrithik https://t.co/oD2belXkVi
— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 7, 2021
While some fans are hoping that the actress is hinting at a film announcement together, others are saying that the celebration is for Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, which is also just a few days apart, on January 10th. His fans are super excited for that day and have already begun the countdown.
