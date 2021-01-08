Shehnaaz Gill soaks in the sun by the sea shore in Goa

Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram game is just as strong as her personality. The Punjabi kudi is known to take her social media game one notch higher with every single post. Currently, she is shooting for her next music video with Sidharth Shukla which has filled her fans' with excitement. She has been posting pictures on a regular basis for her fans and they are definitely not complaining.

Taking to her Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture of herself dressed in a floral printed top and white denim shorts as she enjoyed the breeze and the sun by the sea in Goa. The actress has been giving major hits in terms of music videos and her fans can’t seem to get enough of her. Donning a no-makeup look, Shehnaaz Gill looks flawless as ever under the sun, take a look at her picture.

How excited are you to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill star in another music video together?

