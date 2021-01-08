Arshad Warsi is blown away by Akshay Kumar’s photography skills; call him a multi-talented human

Actors Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar are currently in Jaisalmer shooting for the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. The film went on floors on January 6.
On Thursday, Arshad Warsi shared a candid picture of himself clicked by Akshay Kumar where he is seen using a camera. Arshad was clearly blown away by the superstar's photography skills. Sharing the picture, Arshad wrote, "Before I could shoot, #BachchanPandey shot me…. Believe it or not but this amazing picture has been shot by the multitalented super human @akshaykumar from his cellphone… thank you Guruji"
Before I could shoot, #BachchanPandey shot me…. Believe it or not but this amazing picture has been shot by the multitalented super human @akshaykumar from his cellphone… thank you Guruji ???? pic.twitter.com/dXRZstrEkA
— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) January 7, 2021
ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar begins shooting for Bachchan Pandey, shares a still from the sets
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply