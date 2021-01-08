Zayn Malik releases new song ‘Vibez’, announces third solo album ‘Nobody is Listening’ to release on January 15, 2021

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik is kicking off 2021 on a musical note. The 27-year-old singer dropped his new song titled 'Vibez' on January 8.

Zayn Malik serenades in the new track as he sings, “Don’t keep me waiting / I’ve been waiting all night to get closer / And you already know I got it for you / You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya / If it movin’ too fast, we go slower / Baby, lose it from me, mediocre / You got the vibes, got the vibes.”

'Vibez' becomes the second song Zayn has released since he welcomed his daughter with supermodel Gigi Hadid. He had dropped the 'Better' track in September a few days after the birth of his baby girl.

Along with this, he also announced that he is releasing his third solo album, titled 'Nobody is Listening' on Friday, January 15.

