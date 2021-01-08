Varun Dhawan to begin intense training for Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis; shooting to begin in September 2021

Varun Dhawan, who is known to work long and hard if needed to get into the skin of his character, will slip into prep mode for filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis soon. Till the end of 2020, Varun was busy shooting for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.
Talking about Ekkis, Sriram says, “We have been prepping for the film as much as possible. The pre-production work has been on, but now we have to work around the new scheme of things. Weather-wise, we would have liked to start the film last September and wrap up by now, but the lockdown just pushed everything ahead.”
Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. It is a story about Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal. The twenty-one-year-old who showed extreme bravery in the face of fierce and unrelenting attacks by the Pakistani military, Khetarpal was honored with India's most-prestigious and highest-standard military medal for courage and gallantry- the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously.
