Renee Sen opens up about working with her mother Sushmita Sen, “I would love to work with her when I can act”

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee is all set to enter the film industry and will be making her debut with Suttabaazi. The budding actress is currently pursuing her education and is completing her majors in Psychology and Sociology. Coming from a background where she has always been in the limelight, Renee has bagged the debut all by her own connections and her mother plays a major role in keeping her grounded.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Renee said that her mother has asked her to be honest in whatever she chooses to do. When asked about how she plans to incorporate it in her life, Renee replied, “I think I will incorporate it by not letting success get to my head. Because that way, everything I do, it will feel like I’m starting from scratch. And if you start from scratch, you start honestly.”

Speaking of her experience of doing it all on her own, Renee said, “My mom said to me that you have to do it on your own. It’s not easy. It’s such a big world out there, there are so many people wanting to get here. There are times where you feel like, ‘Will it really happen?’ and it happened with me, too. You know, I felt like I want to do this, but how would it make me feel? I think that it made me believe more in myself. It made me value the lessons that my mother has taught me. I’m more grateful to her that she got me to do this on my own. I’m learning now how to do things on my own. She’s teaching me not to depend on anybody whether it’s my education or my work. I can stand on my own two feet and say that I’m proud of my life because I have built it from scratch.”

Speaking of dealing with a superstar mom, Renee says, “To me, she’s just my mom. I’m proud in the capacity of a daughter. But, because she’s teaching us not to let success get to our heads, I don’t let other aspects of it affect me either. So, it’s a very mother-daughter normal relationship that we share.”

Talking further about her future career plans, Renee says, “Now that I do have Suttabaazi, I think that if I approach directors I will have something to show to them. My mom is not going to do anything for me, she’s going to support me through my journey but she’s not going to be the one taking decisions, I will be. So I’m lucky that I have a short film that I can show that this is my work and this is how I’ve acted.”

She also said, “I would love to work with her when I can act”, when asked about her personal favourite performance of Sushmita Sen, to which she said Aarya.

Take a look at the entire segment, right here.

