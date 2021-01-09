Shilpa Shirodkar on getting COVID-19 vaccine – “I took a Chinese vaccine named Sinopharm and I want people to know it is absolutely safe”

By now, we all know actress Shilpa Shirodkar, now settled in Dubai, ventured to get herself vaccinated against Covid-19. Little did she know that a simple health precaution would create a national stir in the Indian media?

Says Shilpa, "It was a harmless post on Instagram where I thought I'd let people know that I had been safely vaccinated against Covid-19. It suddenly seems to have motivated others to stop being afraid of the vaccine. I took a Chinese vaccine named Sinopharm and I want people to know it is absolutely safe. I was administered the first dose on January 6. I have to go back for a second dose on January 27. After that, from what I understand the vaccine takes five weeks to be effective."

Shilpa wants people to know the vaccine is safe. "I've had absolutely no side effects. I am so glad I took the initiative. I thought about it before taking the vaccine. I won't pretend that I didn't have my reservations and fears. But once I made up my mind, I just drove down with a close friend who also wanted to take the vaccine. My staff also went for it."

Shilpa's family will now follow suit. "My husband Apresh and my daughter Anushka have decided to take the vaccine. As soon as Apresh gets a day off from work, he will go. The process down here is so simple and so friendly. There are smiling doctors and nurses and there's no paper work. You can drive down any time and get it."

Shilpa's sister Namrata Shirodkar and her husband Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu are also expected to take the vaccine soon. "They are very interested. But I am not pressurizing anyone. I didn't even pressurize my own husband and daughter. Everyone should be free to get the vaccine when they want. But I want them to know I feel absolutely safe after the vaccine. This last year has been very hard on all of us. The vaccine is the only way out of the pandemic."

But a warning from the actress who once regaled us with her spunky performances in Kishen Kanhaiya and Mrityudand. "The vaccine doesn't mean we throw all caution to the winds. The mask and social distancing are a must in spite of the vaccine."

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results