Shantanu Maheshwari gets nostalgic with a throwback video from Dil Dostii Dance’s last day of shoot

Taking to his social media to post a cute throwback video from Dill Dostii Dance's last day of shoot, actor Shantanu Maheshwari gets nostalgic as the show completes 6 years of its last on-air episode today. Shantanu is to date fondly remembered by fans and well-wishers for his debut role in television as Swayam Shekhawat, on Dil Dostii Dance.

"9th Jan was D3's last on-air episode.. this video brought back so much nostalgia", shared Shantanu, with a video of all the cast including himself, having some fun on stage with their show's creative head Palki Malhotra.

9th Jan was D3's last on air episode..this video brought back so much nostalgia..#dildostiidance #throwback pic.twitter.com/F70a4uqc3s

— Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanum07) January 9, 2021

While the show went onto become one of the most prominent, loved and popular youth shows on Indian television and had a successful 4-year-long on-air run, the cast is still remembered and loved for their onscreen characters and D3 continues to remain an iconic youth series.

