Adhvik Mahajan, Manit Joura, Neha Marda, and more share their plans for celebrating Lohri this year

Lohri brings in a lot of happiness and most of the celebrities welcome this festival with a lot of joy and love. However, the actors have different ways of celebrating this day and the likes of Adhvik Mahajan, Tannaz Irani, Neha Marda, Rajveer Singh, Manit Joura and more have shared their special plans for Lohri 2021.

Adhvik Mahajan who essays the character of Joginder in Zee TV's Teri Meri Ikk Jindri said “The Lohri celebrations are surely going to be quite different this year but I prefer viewing it in a very positive light. Lohri marks a new beginning for all of us and I believe this is what we really need with the current pandemic still being a severe threat to most of us. The year 2020 has been quite a learning in disguise for us, it has taught us to face the worst and adjust our lives with minimum resources and taking all these learnings, I feel we must happily welcome this new beginning in our lives. Here's wishing everyone a very happy Lohri and hope the beginning marks an abundance of happiness and luck in everyone's lives.”

Recalling about his childhood time Lohri celebration, Rajveer Singh said, "I am a Haryanvi boy, I belong to a farmer's family. My whole family has been into farming and my father was first an army officer and then he retired after joining police force. I have spent most of my time in the village culture, so I know that the month of January is when we celebrate Lohri and Makarsankranti. On the day of Lohri, we used to be very excited to wake up in the morning, take a shower because the first one to take shower used to get revdi, malai ki roti & sarso da saad. So, early morning my mother used to feed us and say ‘jo sabse pehle khana khayega uski hi wish puri hogi’ and later in the night we used to enjoy the bonfire ('Lohri celebration) which is a very important event for us. We used to eat dishes made of jaggeries like revdi or some sweet and do the bhangra around the bonfire. Everyone celebrates in their own way, some call it chajja dance and some call it Hiran dance. I’m feeling very nostalgic, it used to be really fun, we were a bunch of 10-12 kids, excitedly waiting for this event to play together. Wishing all those celebrating the festival, a very Happy Lohri.”

Rohit Chaudhary who plays the role of Robin in Brahmarakshas 2 mentioned, “My Makar Sankranti memories are all about spending time with family. Major part of the festival involves flying kites, dancing and having fun with my near and dear ones. Traditional food too is a huge part of the celebration. Also, I’d like to mention that I’m from Jaipur where the Kite Festival is quite famous. I terribly miss that here in the city. This year, I’ll be celebrating Lohri with my friends, maybe have a bonfire drawn, and party with my close friends here. I wish everyone a very happy Lohri and Makar Sankranti.”

Manit Joura who plays the role of Rishabh Luthra in Kundali Bhagya said, “I usually spend Lohri with my family. But unfortunately, it’s not possible for me to travel to Delhi this year. However, my mother has plans of visiting me during the festivities. And the best part of mom visiting is that she gets all the traditional Punjabi seasonal sweets which I am looking forward to. This year most probably I’ll be celebrating Lohri in my society complex with my neighbors. On the set of Kundali Bhagya too I’ll be celebrating the festival with my on-screen family. I feel every festival in India is important and I like to take part in all of them. I am extremely thrilled to celebrate the festival with my on-set family. I hope, the festivities bring joy and light in your lives. I wish everyone a very happy Lohri.”

Siddhant Vir Suryavanshi who plays Kuldeep in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti said, “I have lived in Surat for 3 to 4 years and there Makarsankranti is a huge festival. My favorite memory is going on the terrace with all my friends and family for kite flying and then as a kid, I was very enthusiastic to buy different fancy kite threads, and because of the thread, there were bristles on my fingers. We also had kite flying competition amongst the buildings in our area which was fun, so these are all the memories that I cherish about Makarsankranti. Also, I would like to wish all the Zee Viewers a very happy Makarsankranti.”

Neha Marda who plays Shubra in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti said, “As a girl, I was quite conscious about getting tanned and about the bristles on my fingers, so I never went kite flying but yes I have had amazing memories about food. I used to wait for Sankranti to have til gud ladoo and having Khichdi on Sankranti was like a thing and I used to love that. We used to get colorful kites, but I never went on the terrace as I always thought it’s a male-oriented thing and for me, food used to be a lot more exciting. I wish all the Zee Viewers a very happy Makarsankranti.”

Tannaz Irani who plays the role of Maharani Rajeshwari in Apna Time Bhi Aayega shared, “Every year on Makar Sankranti I look forward to flying kites and gorge on the traditional sweets of the season. While I am not a pro at flying kites, yet I try. The best part of the festival is that I get to celebrate it on set with my on-screen family. I am looking forward to meeting my friends and having a gala time with them during the festivities. I wish everyone a very happy Makar Sankranti.”

