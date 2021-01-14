Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make an earnest request to paparazzi to not click their daughter’s picture

India’s power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became parents on Monday. The duo has made a strong appeal to paparazzi in Mumbai to not click their daughter’s picture as they want to protect her privacy.
The couple have sent a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai. Anushka and Virat said, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.”
The couple added, “While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”
Well, we respect how straight-forward Anushka and Virat are being as parents and we hope that the paparazzi will understand their intent with this appeal.
