Zanjeer copyright case to be probed by Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police

Zanjeer copyright case will now be probed by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police. On Tuesday, January 12, they conducted raids at Box Cinema offices at Chincholi Bunder area of Malad where they seized the server owned by the company along with various documents. As per reports, the owner of the company has received anticipatory bail from Mumbai court.

Renowned filmmaker Prakash Mehra, who passed away in 2009, has made Zanjeer along with Amitabh Bachchan and Pran. His son, Puneet Prakash Mehra, had filed a case at Mumbai's Juhu Police Station alleging copyright violation. The complaint stated that the Mehra family was the sole holder of the copyright of the film.

According to India Today, "Mehra alleged that without any permission from the family, Zanjeer was shown on Box Cinema channel on March 12, 2020. Mehra had registered the case on October 7, 2020, with the Juhu Police Station, and the investigating officer had arrested two people in connection with the case, 42-year-old Raju Khan and Ghanshyam Suraj Giri. These people had allegedly given the print of the film to the Box Cinema owner."

The case was then forwarded to CIU on January 1, 2021. According to India Today, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze said, "There was Prakash Mehra's fake signature on bogus purchase and sale agreement which had been used to show as copyright over the film by these accused who are main agents. This has been going on since 1998."

There are many wanted in the case including Parveen Sheikh of Zoya films, people from Hazra films, Sonam films, and VIP films.

