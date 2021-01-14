Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train remake to premiere on Netflix on February 26, 2021

Actress Parineeti Chopra will be next starring in an upcoming thriller The Girl On The Train remake which is helmed by director Ribhu Dasgupta. After much anticipation, it has been revealed that the film will premiere on Netflix on February 26, 2021.

Director Ribhu Dasgupta said, “I always wanted to explore this genre and loved this unique story. There is plenty to relate to both in terms of the emotions and mysteries that I was able to delve into in this thriller – rejection, loneliness, voyeurism, daily commutes on which we see and don’t see things. It was an extremely fruitful experience working on the film and collaborating with Netflix is always incredible. Hope the audience will be as excited watching The Girl On The Train as I was making it.”

Shibasish Sarkar, Group Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Entertainment said, “The Girl On The Train marks our first film collaboration with Netflix, with many more to come! We are very excited about this suspense thriller, Ribhu’s directorial sensibilities and the extremely talented cast."

Pratiksha Rao, Director- Content Acquisition, Netflix India said, “We are thrilled to bring The Girl On The Train to our members in India and around the world. We want to be the home for the most entertaining films in the country. This riveting murder mystery is a great addition to the incredible and diverse selection of films on Netflix across many languages.”

The film was scheduled for May 2020 release but due to the pandemic, the film was delayed. Instead of opting for theatrical release, the film will have a direct digital premiere on the streaming giant. The first gripping teaser was unveiled on January 13, 2021.

The Girl On The Train is the story of Meera (Parineeti Chopra), who fixates on the perfect lives of a couple from afar, during her daily commutes on the train. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary, that shocks her. The film follows her journey as she tries to unravel the truth. The Girl On The Train is an official adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ bestselling book by the same name.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra filmed the remake of The Girl On The Train in London last year. She steps into the shoes of Emily Blunt. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary.

