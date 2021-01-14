Kingfisher Calendar 2021: The Hottest calendar of the year featuring bikini-clad models is here to raise the mercury levels with Atul Kasbekar as the photographer

Atul Kasbekar is the man behind the hottest calendar of the year, the Kingfisher Calendar that is known to raise the temperatures every year. With the models being shot at the scenic Backwaters in Kerala, Atul Kasbekar managed to bring the best out of these divas. From their bikinis to the makeup and hair being on point, the location only added an extra cherry on top of the cake.

This year too, the calendar has managed to surpass the mercury levels from the last year and Atul Kasbekar is the man behind these gorgeous pictures. Take a look at all of them, right here.

The model poses in a mustard-coloured bikini with a bronze look and minimal accessories.

Acing the black and white picture, the model opted for a white bikini with a sleek hairdo.

While high-waist bikini bottoms are underrated, this model surely knows how to rock the teal blue bikini.

Contrasting perfectly with the scenic backdrop of the backwaters, the mustard-coloured bikini clad model stands out with a sultry pose.

Sticking to the pastel tones, this model's powder blue monokini look is the one you need to add to your next getaway!

A black monokini can never go wrong and it adds to the sexy factor of this model.

The bottle-green coloured bikini-clad model was given a partially braided hairdo and minimal makeup.

Which out of the above models did you find the hottest and the most glamourous? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Behind-the-scenes pictures of the Kingfisher Calendar with Atul Kasbekar is the perfect combination of SEXY and GLAMOUROUS!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results