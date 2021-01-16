Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose on the sets of Bhoot Police in Jaisalmer

After wrapping up the first schedule of Bhoot Police in Dharamshala, the team including actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor flew to the beautiful city of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

As the team has started shooting for the second schedule in Jaisalmer, we got our hands on an exclusive picture of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor posing at the shoot location with producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. In the picture, Saif looked smart in a black and white shirt and baggy pants and black boots. Arjun Kapoor kept it casual in a maroon shirt and black pants with boots.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had shared a picture of the team posing in a flight on the way to Jaisalmer. He simply used a few emojis while sharing the picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

This is the first time Kapoor is shooting in Jaisalmer. Confirming the same, the Ishaqzaade actor said, “Yes, this is for the first time that I will be shooting a film in Jaisalmer. Being an actor, one is fortunate enough to travel to different places and explore cultures and I have been lucky enough to explore my country and enjoy the warmth it has to offer.”

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam joined the team a day back. She had shared a video on her Instagram stories of her travelling to Jaisalmer by car. “11 Years back this route took me to my first job as an actor,” she captioned the short clip.

Bhoot Police is a horror comedy in association with Tips Industries Ltd and presented by 12th Street Entertainment. Directed by Pavan Kripalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani the film also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

ALSO READ: “I’m looking forward to exploring Jaisalmer”, says Arjun Kapoor, on shooting Bhoot Police in Rajasthan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results