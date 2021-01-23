Deepika Padukone’s ambitious film, Draupadi based on Mahabharata put on hold

Just months before the release of her maiden production, Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone announced that she would be partnering with Madhu Mantena to produce and bring to spectacle a chapter from the Indian epic, Mahabharata. The actress also confirmed that she would play the titular role of Draupadi in the film. There were speculations in the trade that the film is based on the novel, Palace of Illusions, which narrated the epic from Draupadi’s point of view.
Now, the latest buzz in the market is that the much spoken about epic has been put on hold. “They announced the film because everyone was excited about bringing something as fascinating and iconic as Mahabharata on the big screen, however, over the last 2 years, they have not been able to lock on a director. The team explored several big names, but couldn’t align to the vision of any. One of the many directors in the race to direct Draupadi was Vishal Bharadwaj, but things fell through. After all these years, buzz is, the film is finally put on hold for the time being and will be revived at a later time frame,” a trade source told Bollywood Hungama about the conversations in the industry.
Right now, she alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are the busiest actors in B-Town and probably, the biggest 3 of the lot as well.
ALSO READ: 2021 will be the busiest year of Deepika Padukone’s career so far with 6 films
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply