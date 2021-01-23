Tiger Shroff says Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best fathers in the world; praises Allu Arjun’s style

On Monday night, actor Tiger Shroff who enjoys a massive fan following took to Twitter and hosted the #AskTiger session. The actor picked up a few questions and had rather interesting answers to them. From revealing his diet chart to talking about his films to other actors, Tiger answered it all.

A fan asked Tiger Shroff, "What is the best thing you love in @iamsrk?" Answering the question, the Baaghi star wrote, "Putting aside the fact that he’s one of the biggest stars in the world, @iamsrk sir def seems like one of the best fathers in the world!".

Putting aside the fact that he’s one of the biggest stars in the world, @iamsrk sir def seems like one of the best fathers in the world! ❤️ https://t.co/8QvCVAPtwB

— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 18, 2021

Another fan asked the actor about the best thing about South superstar Allu Arjun who apart from his acting skills is also known for his dance moves. "Hard to say, but I’m a fan of his moves and style. Wish i could do that," wrote Tiger replying to the Twitter user's query.

Hard to say, but i’m a fan of his moves and style. Wish i could do that.#AskTiger https://t.co/M83TGAEO4O

— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 18, 2021

Tiger Shroff is one of the most fittest actors in Bollywood and is often seen doing crazy stunts on screen. The actor who flaunts a muscular body was asked about his diet chart. But his response left many wondering if he was being sarcastic. Answering the question on his diet chart, Tiger wrote, "Pizza, ice cream, vada pav."

Pizza, ice cream, vada pav.#AskTiger https://t.co/swGlDkRCRI

— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 18, 2021

Fans also asked him about his dual characters in War in which he starred alongside Hrithik Roshan. When a fan asked if he would play an evil character like Saurabh again, the actor said, “I won’t lie, being the bad guy did seem like a little more fun than being the hero…so yea maybe”

I wont lie, being the bad guy did seem like a little more fun than being the hero…so yea maybe ????#AskTiger https://t.co/8b2X3HzX47

— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 18, 2021

Another user asked Tiger on how tough it was to play the “innocent Khalid and cunning Saurabh in War?” “The tough part was as Saurabh not to look star struck by my hero, Khalid was anyway star-struck by Kabir that was the easy part… @iHrithik,” he responded.

The tough part was as Saurabh not to look star struck by my hero, Khalid was anyway star-struck by Kabir ???? that was the easy part… @iHrithik #AskTiger https://t.co/BadIH04j3C

— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 18, 2021

ALSO READ: “Casanova is not a label I’d enjoy” – Tiger Shroff

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results