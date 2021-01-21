Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan show you timeless saree collection that one should have in their wardrobe

Sarees are a representation of personal style and beauty. They just automatically make a woman feel beautiful and she looks like a million bucks. Sarees have a come a long way- from pallus to pant sareesm we've seen a massive transition of India's favorite traditional outfit.

Sarees are an all time favourite for all our Bollywood Divas and they don't fail to show their love for it! Here are the 5 timeless sarees that everyone should have in their wardrobe.

BANARASI

Banarasi saree is a classic. The beautiful, bright colours with the golden and silver brocade work. The opulent embroideries and intricacies of designs stand out as a winner for these sarees. They have been donned by several of our Bollywood beauties on multiple occasions. Take cues from Anushka Sharma on how to up style a basic Banarasi saree with statement jewelry and let the saree speak for itself.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai)

FLORAL

Floral sarees have made a comeback and how. From floral digital prints to zardosi borders to floral embroidery, our Bollywood divas love prints and flowers. Pick a floral saree for a morning function and style it with pearls and pastels to get the look right.

ORGANZA



Organza sarees are back in trend. The paper thin sarees with beautiful paintings and designs are quite the head turners. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, we've seen all our Bollywood beauties style organza sarees for promotional looks to events and ace these looks!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

SEQUIN

Sequin Sarees have never gone out of fashion. Wear a sequin saree like Deepika Padukone, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Tara Sutaria to create the much needed drama for your next cocktail party and set the floor on fire!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TARA???? (@tarasutaria)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

SATIN

Satin sarees have made a massive comeback and we're living for it. From backless blouses to plain sarees in bold colours have been thriving this shaadi season. Pick a satin saree like with a halter neck blouse for your next outing and you're going to look just like the stunner that you are!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s love affair with luxury bag and shoes is a match made in heaven

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results