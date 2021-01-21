Sunny Leone talks about being bullied as a child for her appearance

Actress Sunny Leone recently opened up her troubled childhood and how she had to suffer bullying while growing up in Canada. The actress said that she was teased in school for her looks.
Sunny Leone was born as Karenjit Kaur to Sikh parents in Canada. She lived in the US during her teenage years. In an interview with a daily, Sunny said that she was not bullied to the extent that some others are but there was some bullying. She said that as a child she was a light skinned Indian girl with dark hair on her arms and legs and not very well dressed either.
In another interview, Sunny had revealed that she attended a Catholic school as her parents feared that she would be bullied in a public school. She said that the town she grew up in was pre dominantly white and it was unsafe for little brown kids or others of any ethnicity that wasn't white to go to public schools.
