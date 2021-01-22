Video: Alaya F grooves to the title track of Kalank looking like poetry in motion

Alaya F is a debutant who is multi-faceted and made a successful entry into the industry with her film Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. She shared screen space with experienced actors like Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Post her phenomenal performance in her first film, everyone is all set to be baffled with everything more she has to present.

Alaya recently took to her social media to share a video of her dancing on one of her favorite songs, the Kalank title track. Graciously swaying her feet to the beats of the song, it is difficult to take your eyes off her.

She shares, "Decided to make a dance reel on one of my favourite songs!???? hope you guys enjoy this so all the bruises on my leg today are worth it????Choreographed by (and dancing with me): @utkarshc21#kalank"

She is inquisitive about different things and is eager to learn as many things as she can. Always hunting for something new to challenge herself with, she has managed to become a multi-talented artist. Recently, in an interview she also fleetingly mentioned her next work project with director Anurag Kashyap.

Having made a phenomenal debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, and entertaining fans with her candid series #AlayaAF, she has a long way ahead of her with more success.

