Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff looks stunning in her birthday suit; says ‘28 looks good on her’

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff turned 28 today. She took to social media to share a stunning picture of herself dressed in a two piece bikini.

Posing in a bikini, flaunting her perfect figure in a mirror selfie, Krishna worte, "28 looks good on me. #birthdaysuit." Soon after she posted the picture, compliments started pouring in for Krishna. Actress Disha Patani who is rumoured to be dating Tiger and is also a good friend of Krishna commented, "Body" with multiple fire emojis.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff)

Meanwhile, Tiger and Disha took to their Instagram stories to wish Krishna a ‘Happy birthday’

Take a look:

Krishna had recently announced her break up with Eban Hyam and had also requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts anymore. She wrote in a post, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.”

ALSO READ: Krishna Shroff enjoys the sun in a bikini as she switches to the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode in Dubai

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results