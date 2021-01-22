Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff looks stunning in her birthday suit; says ‘28 looks good on her’

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff turned 28 today. She took to social media to share a stunning picture of herself dressed in a two piece bikini.
Posing in a bikini, flaunting her perfect figure in a mirror selfie, Krishna worte, "28 looks good on me. #birthdaysuit." Soon after she posted the picture, compliments started pouring in for Krishna. Actress Disha Patani who is rumoured to be dating Tiger and is also a good friend of Krishna commented, "Body" with multiple fire emojis.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff)
Meanwhile, Tiger and Disha took to their Instagram stories to wish Krishna a ‘Happy birthday’
Take a look:
ALSO READ: Krishna Shroff enjoys the sun in a bikini as she switches to the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode in Dubai
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply