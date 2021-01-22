Malaika Arora’s green printed maxi dress is affordable and perfect for your brunch date

Malaika Arora has often been seen donning super glam yet relaxed outfits. She has set the bar high for all fashion lovers. She's often seen strutting in and out of her gym dishing out the sexiest gym looks. From being a yummy mummy to one of the most desirable divas, she does it all effortlessly.

In her recent Instagram post, she was seen donning a deep green gathered tiered dress comes in a midi silhouette with corded straps worth Rs. 4950. She didn't accessorize the look at all. She kept it simple with a fresh face of makeup and kept her hair natural. She looked like every bit of gorgeous that she always does. She looked like a breath of fresh air and stunned everyone with her fresh Avatar.

Take cues from her latest look for your next brunch or a picnic date. Keep your makeup and accessories minimal and you can nail your latest outing. You can recreate this look for cheaper by purchasing a maxi from any local stores and thrift stores to get a similar park.

