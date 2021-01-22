Meena Harris’ Inauguration Night Dress Is Kate Middleton-Approved

From England’s first family to America’s second, one dress has crossed the ocean. Following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, the VP’s niece Meena Harris swapped her daytime Ulla Johnson green dress (pictured, left) for another of the same shade (pictured, below). For the nighttime celebrations, the author, lawyer, and founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign slipped into a high-neck, three-quarter sleeve dress by Susie Cave’s U.K-based fashion brand The Vampire’s Wife. And according to royal expert and author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, Elizabeth Holmes, Harris isn’t the only “royal” to do so.

Soon after Harris posted a mirror selfie of her look on her Instagram Stories — with the caption, “On my vampire shit” — Holmes pointed out that Harris’ exact Vampire’s Wife dress was previously worn by none other than Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted the dress — which is currently for sale at Farfetch and Matches Fashion starting at $2,344 — in March of last year during a three-day royal tour of Ireland. The color was meant as a statement of support for the country, and, at the time, one of many green dresses she wore, according to Bustle. With her dress, the Duchess wore Manolo Blahnik pumps in a similar shade of emerald and carried a metallic clutch purse. (When the Duke and Duchess ventured to the Guinness Storehouse as part of their official royal duties, her elegant handbag was replaced with a creamy pint.)

Middleton isn’t even the only member of the Mountbatten-Windsor clan to take a liking to Cave’s collection of green dresses. Princess Beatrice, the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, wore a dress nearly identical to Middleton’s and Harris’ at Ellie Goulding’s wedding in August 2019. She paired it with a decorative headband and black pumps.

Harris being, well, Harris, was a bit more daring with her styling of the dress than the royals across the pond, choosing a pair of black, pointed-toe boots to wear with it, as well as a patterned face mask.

Below, shop the dress, titled the Falconetti dress, as well as a handful of more affordable, yet equally royal-worthy options — which, yes, we’ll be pairing with boots.

