Juhi Chawla shares throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan; says she wants to relive the 90s

Actors Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in several films in the 90s and early 2000s. The actors are also business partners. Over the years, their friendship has become stronger.

A day ago, the actress went down memory lane to share a throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan. Wanting to relive the 90s, she captioned the photo, "I would love to jump back in time & spend a day on a movie set in the 90s ???????? Remember this @iamsrk? #ThursdayThrowback."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next star in Sharmaji Namkeen along with late actor Rishi Kapoor. The film also stars Paresh Rawal. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, it is directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham likely to kick off action packed schedule of Pathan in Dubai in February

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results