Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan open doors of sprawling Alibaug property for Dhawans

After years of courtship, actor Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal are ready to tie the knot on January 24 in Alibaug. The couple and their families arrived in Alibaug on Friday, January 22. The couple was supposed to get married in 2020 but due to the pandemic, their plans were delayed.

According to a daily, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have opened the doors of their sprawling property in Alibaug. Apparently, when they were made aware that Varun is getting married and would be going staying at a resort, they decided to help Dhawan family by letting their guests stay at their property. The house has been designed Gauri. SRK and Gauri and their family often visit the place.

According to the reports, their wedding will have COVID-19 restricted list. The wedding will have 40 members from both the families in Alibaug. They will stay in a resort from January 22 to 26 and plan to return to Mumbai post that. While there are lots of lists floating around of the celebrities attending the wedding, the guest list is pretty small. The wedding will take place at Mansion House on January 24 followed by reception on January 26.

Many family members have already arrived and additional security has been arranged at the venue. CCTVs, no phones amongst other things have been arranged in order to make the wedding as private as possible.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in relationship since before he made his debut in Student Of The Year.

