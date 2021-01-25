Mahesh Bhatt surrenders from his Creative Consultant position from Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films

Mahesh Bhatt, who happened to be a creative consultant for brother Mukesh Bhatt’s production house, Vishesh Films, has resigned from his position recently. There were reports that the two brothers have had a massive fight leading to this decision from Mahesh Bhatt’s end. Mahesh Bhatt had recently returned to direction with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2.
Films like the Murder franchise, Aashiqui, Sadak, and more have been made under the Vishesh Films’ banner.
