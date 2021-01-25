Mahesh Bhatt surrenders from his Creative Consultant position from Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films

Mahesh Bhatt, who happened to be a creative consultant for brother Mukesh Bhatt’s production house, Vishesh Films, has resigned from his position recently. There were reports that the two brothers have had a massive fight leading to this decision from Mahesh Bhatt’s end. Mahesh Bhatt had recently returned to direction with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2.

In an interview, Mukesh Bhatt confirmed that Mahesh Bhatt will no longer be a part of the firm and has denied all the reports of them being involved in a fight. Mukesh’s kids, Sakshi and Vishesh will be carrying the Vishesh Films’ legacy forward and he will provide them with advice as and when necessary. Mukesh also clarified that Mahesh just does not want to continue to the role and if he needs help from the latter, he will definitely ask him for it.

Films like the Murder franchise, Aashiqui, Sadak, and more have been made under the Vishesh Films’ banner.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt release official statement denying drug allegations made by Luviena Lodh

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results