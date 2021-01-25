Deepika Padukone signs with international agency ICM, home to Regina King, Olivia Colman

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the top actresses in Bollywood. She forayed into Hollywood with her debut with xXx: Return Of Xander Cage starring alongside Vin Diesel. While she is looking for more international projects, she has signed with an ICM agency for representation.
ICM Partners is one of the world’s leading talent agencies, dedicated to the representation of artists, content creators, broadcasters, authors, journalists, and artisans. It is home to many Emmy and Academy award-winning stars. It includes Regina King, Olivia Colman, Eugene Levy among many more.
