Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitra to star in action-thriller Sanak 

Actor Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in the action thriller titled Sanak opposite popular Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film is produced by Vipul Amritlal Shah and Zee Studios.
Announcing the film, the makers also shared the first look poster of the film. The poster sees a blood covered hospital bed and with a gun lying over it placed in a dimly lit room. The title of the film reads- Sanak- Hope under siege.
Sharing the first look poster, Vidyut wrote, "Brace yourself, something big is coming tomorrow!"
Brace yourself, something big is coming tomorrow! ????
Ab Sankegi! #ComingSoon????#Sanak
Stay tuned!#VipulAmrutlalShah @RukminiMaitra @IamRoySanyal @kanishk_v @sunshinepicture @Aashin_A_Shah @ZeeStudios_ @ZEE5India @zeecinema @ZeeplexOfficial @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/DBq9pnbK2r
— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) January 25, 2021
ALSO READ: Is Vidyut Jammwal not interested in promoting The Power? Producer Vijay Galani BREAKS silence
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply