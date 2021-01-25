Vipul Shah makes his digital debut with a medical thriller titled Human; Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari to star

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has ventured into the web space with a new medical thriller show titled Human. He says the show is not about Covid but highlights medical trials that have taken place across the world for decades now. The show stars Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari and is directed by Shah and Mozez Singh.

"This project was in the works for almost three and a half years now, and back then we didn't know about the virus and the vaccine. It took us a long to write because we have tried to simplify the process of human trials of vaccines in a way that the audience understands. Today, everyone is aware of what drug trials mean," said Shah.

One wonders if the show is set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent journey of finding the vaccine and Vipul clarifies that it’s not set in today’s time. “It’s not about coronavirus, but about medical trials that take place across the world for decades now. This touches a topic that’s very big for humanity and the problems with drug trial is not a recent phenomenon. It’s a very important subject for the society,” he avers.

Having come from a theatre background, Vipul made his debut as a director in 2002 with the thriller, Aankhen featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, and Paresh Rawal. Since then, he has made family dramas and romcoms. And with Human, he gets back to the thriller space.

The filmmaker said that the show touches on a topic that's big for humanity and the problems with drug trials are not a recent phenomenon. "It’s my dream project,” he beams, and adds, I used to do this kind of stuff in theatre, and with Human, I am connected back to the roots. It's a first for me on the webspace and it's completely opposite of what I have in 20 years of my Hindi film career," the filmmaker said.

"It's an interesting combo to play these author-backed roles. It's a new space for both Shefali and Kirti, and you haven't seen them do something like this before," said Shah, about the characters in the series.

He adds that the show has helped him to connect with his roots all over again. The show went on the floors in Mumbai on January 21, and the filmmaker is gearing up to call it a wrap within a month. Mozez Singh, who is one of the many writers on board the show, is also co-directing Human with Vipul, and production is done by Sunshine. It’s gearing up for a digital premiere this summer.

