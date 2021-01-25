Amol Parashar to essay the role of Bhagat Singh in Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh

Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film titled Sardar Udham Singh is one among the highly anticipated films of Bollywood. With Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the film narrates the story of a revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated British officer Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwalala Bagh massacre .
While not much is known about the remaining cast of the film, it has been revealed that actor Amol Parashar who is popular for his act in the TVF show Tripling will be seen playing the role of legendary Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Previously, Amol has been seen in films like Rocket Singh:Salesman of the Year and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh.
ALSO READ: Amol Parashar on Hrithik Roshan’s reaction, “It feels good to see someone taking out 2 seconds of their life to acknowledge you and your work”
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply