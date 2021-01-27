Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta opens up about being in a debt of Rs. 1.8 crores, talks about his parents’ behaviour

After exiting the Bigg Boss 14 house briefly for his health issues, Vikas Gupta is back to the game with new energy. Yesterday’s episode took an emotional toll on the producer as he spoke about his personal issues and his parents’ behaviour towards him. Vikas had also revealed the name of the man he was in a relationship with while discussing his personal problems. Vikas also revealed that he had a debt of Rs. 1.8 crores which his parents refused to pay off by giving him his share in the property.

He said, “Imagine the things I have gone through. My parents had clearly said ‘agar hum khule media ke saamne Arshi ka saath dete hain toh Vikas ke property mein hissa nahi le payenge’. I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normally kids do not go before parents!” Elaborating on his debt, he said, “There was this point when I had to sell my house and when I called my mother to talk about it, she just said ‘I am busy, on a trip, I will talk to you 10 days later’. It was then that I told them, ‘I am broke’ and I cannot bear the cost of their treatment. I asked them to sell our house in Dehradun, and instead of giving me my share, just use it for her treatment. I had no other option, I had loans amounting to ₹1.8 crore!”

His mother, however, had denied all the allegations when he accused her of breaking all the relations with him for his sexual preferences.

