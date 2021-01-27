Preity Zinta recalls Bobby Deol renaming her Pritam Singh during the shoot of Soldier and making everyone believe it

Bobby Deol turned 52 today. The actor saw a resurgence in his career in the past year with two releases on OTT platforms- Netflix film Class of 83 and MX Player original series Aashram. Today, on his birthday he is being showered with love on social media from his fans and colleagues from the industry.

Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta have worked together in the hit film Soldier that was released in 1998. On Wednesday, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and shared a small clip from the song Hum Toh Dil Chaahe Tumhara from the film Soldier. The actor revealed how Bobby changed her name to Pritam Singh and made people believe the same.

"Happy Birthday my darling Bobby D I remember us shopping 4ur wardrobe for this shoot in New Zealand & how I felt like ur personal assistant instead of your co- star I still haven’t forgiven you for renaming me Pritam Singh & making everyone believe it’s my real name but that doesn’t change the fact that I LOVE U the mostest & U looked amazing in this shoot Wish you too much happiness, success & love today, tomorrow & everyday Muaah ! #Happybirthday #Friendsforever #Ting," she wrote along with the video.

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Commenting on the post, Bobby wrote, "Love you my Pritam singh"

