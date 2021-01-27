Disha Patani shares her effortless dewy makeup look routine

Disha Patani has never ceased to wow us with her sartorial choices and her on-point makeup game. Now she is back with yet another makeup tutorial on her YouTube channel, wherein she schools her fans on how to do a dewy makeup look.

In the video, Disha seems to have opted for a dewy base with beaming highlighter, on-point brows, light shimmery eye shadow, mascara-clad lashes, and nude pink lip gloss. The actress kept her locks open in the video and opted for minimalistic gold earrings.

Disha took to her Instagram, today to announce a new tutorial video for dewy make-up on her YouTube channel. In the caption, she wrote, "Dewy makeup tutorial out now on my youtube channel✨ hope you guys enjoy it????"

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villian 2, co-starring John Abraham.

