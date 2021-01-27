Disha Patani shares her effortless dewy makeup look routine

Disha Patani has never ceased to wow us with her sartorial choices and her on-point makeup game. Now she is back with yet another makeup tutorial on her YouTube channel, wherein she schools her fans on how to do a dewy makeup look.
In the video, Disha seems to have opted for a dewy base with beaming highlighter, on-point brows, light shimmery eye shadow, mascara-clad lashes, and nude pink lip gloss. The actress kept her locks open in the video and opted for minimalistic gold earrings.
On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villian 2, co-starring John Abraham.
